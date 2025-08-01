Arroyo Grande's Gospel Lighthouse Church to host free back-to-school bash

Gospel Lighthouse Church is set to host a back-to-school bash this Sunday in Arroyo Grande, offering free supplies and activities for the community.

The church will give away 600 backpacks, 60 bikes and scooters, and brand-new school supplies at the event.

"We have something to give, and we're asking for nothing in return. We just want everyone in the community to know that Gospel Lighthouse loves them dearly. We believe in them, and we thank them for their support of us through the years. And we want to give something back," said Stephen Hill, a Senior Pastor at Gospel Lighthouse Church.

Attendees can also enjoy free food including hamburgers, hot dogs, cotton candy and snow cones, along with games, a cake walk, bounce houses and more activities.

Organizers expect more than 1,400 people to attend the bash, which takes place in the church's parking lot on Fair Oaks Avenue from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday.