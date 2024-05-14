Arroyo Grande's historic Swinging Bridge to undergo restoration

Arroyo Grande Public Works is beginning work on the Swinging Bridge Rehabilitation Project. Starting Monday, the historic bridge will undergo an expansive restoration in order to preserve its charm and safety for many more generations.

This bridge was constructed in 1875 by Newton Short as a way to easily cross the Arroyo Grande Creek from one side of his property to the other, but the bridge quickly became a vital pathway for the entire community. Over many years, the Swinging Bridge has not only provided a practical function but has become a cherished staple in the community.

It's the only bridge of its kind in California, according to the City of Arroyo Grande.

City officials say the upcoming rehabilitation of the Swinging Bridge project will ensure the bridge meets current safety standards while maintaining its historic integrity. The enhancements will include stabilizing the bridge’s foundation, upgrading handrails, and reinforcing the walkway. Once completed, the five-person maximum weight limit will be lifted.

Funding for this project comes from Federal Community Project Funding/Congressionally Directed Spending (CPFCDS) funds and Measure O 2006 Sales Tax funds.

The project is anticipated to be completed by September 2024.

City officials say they will keep the community informed of progress and any necessary adjustments to local pedestrian routes by posting information on its website at ArroyoGrande.org, the MyAG Mobile App, and other city communications channels.

