New owners acquire Arroyo Grande's Laetitia Vineyard & Winery

Laetitia Vineyard & Winery in Arroyo Grande announced that it was recently acquired by new owners Ejnar Knudsen, Jeff Nicholson, and Eric Hickey.

According to the winery, Hickey has been working at the vineyard since 1988 and was named the winery's Head Winemaker in 2000.

Knudsen is a partner in several agribusiness companies in the San Joaquin Valley and works closely with Cal Poly's wine and viticulture center and program.

The company says Nicholson will bring extensive operations and logistics experience with his role as a partner.

The three families are taking over ownership from Vintage Wine Estates, which bought the winery in 2019.

In January, Vintage Wine Estates announced that it would be temporarily closing its tasting room at Laetitia Vineyard & Winery.