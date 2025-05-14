Arroyo Grande's largest-ever infrastructure project officially begins

The largest infrastructure project in Arroyo Grande's history is officially underway.

The city held a groundbreaking event Tuesday to mark the beginning of the Traffic Way Bridge Replacement Project.

The project is meant to ensure the long-term safety and reliability of the heavily trafficked bridge for residents and commuters, officials said.

The bridge, built in 1932, has six spans over Arroyo Grande Creek, and as a result of channel erosion, its piles' supports have been exposed.

"We know it's going to be disruptive," said Arroyo Grande Mayor Caren Ray Russom. "It's going to take a little bit of time to have people figure out new patterns and new ways of getting around because a central arterial is going to be closed ... We've got a lot of detours and plans in place to try and keep traffic moving."

City officials describe the project as a significant investment in the city's future.

The bridge will close and detours will be put in place on Monday, May 19, at 7 a.m.

Commuters should expect to encounter detours throughout the construction period, which is anticipated to last for about nine months.

"We ask the community to be patient," Russom said. "It'll be well worth it by the end."