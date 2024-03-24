Athletes compete in March Triathlon Series in Arroyo Grande

Athletes from around the country woke up early Saturday to compete in the March Triathlon Series at Lake Lopez in Arroyo Grande.

Competitors could either race in a sprint distance triathlon or an Olympic distance triathlon.

The sprint distance triathlon included an 800-meter swim, a 12.3-mile bike and a 3.1-mile run, while the Olympic distance triathlon included a 1,500-meter swim, a 24.7-mile bike, and a 6.2-mile run.

Saturday's event was entirely organized by students from Cal Poly's Triathlon Team.

"We have over 350 competitors from all around the country," Xander Levine, March Triathlon Series Media Director and Cal Poly student said. "We have everyone from 14-year-olds racing to 85-year-olds racing. "

Levine adds that this event is also the West Coast Collegiate Triathlon Championship which is the precursor to the national championship that is set to take place in mid-April.

According to the event's website, the March Triathlon Series started as a senior project in 1998 and was held on the Cal Poly campus. The event has since become the longest-running collegiate triathlon on the West Coast.

Organizers said all proceeds go to the Cal Poly Triathlon Team and are used for low-cost club team membership, discounted entry rates and affordable gear.