Bike lanes, roundabout planned for busy Arroyo Grande road

The City of Arroyo Grande is looking to make Halcyon Road more accessible for bicyclists and pedestrians.

There’s little to no room on parts of Halcyon Road to ride a bike or walk to different businesses, but the city's new Complete Streets project has a goal of remaking one of the busiest roads in Arroyo Grande.

“This project will transform it from a very vehicle-centric road to one that is going to be much more appealing and safe for those who want to use alternate forms of transportation. It will look vastly different," said Shannon Sweeney, the city engineer who’s been leading the project.

The city is hoping to add bike lanes and roundabouts at busy intersections, and protected spaces for people not in a car.

With construction set to start in the spring of 2026, one local bike rider is worried that the construction might be more of a hassle than a benefit.

“I mean, putting in a bike lane is good but I’m really worried that this will affect the flow of traffic bad,” said long time Arroyo Grande resident, Lary Robinson

Stephanie Zatzke has owned 9 Round, a kickbox-style workout studio on Halcyon Road, for 5 years. She says that the area needs more pedestrian-safety features.

“Safety first. We need to make sure small-town pedestrians are able to get by. I drive it every day and see what people deal with. Having to squeeze by on the side of the road, it gets pretty hairy sometimes," Zazke said.

As far as construction affecting local businesses, Zazke says she hopes the city keeps them in mind.

“It is a little worrisome but just like COVID, surround yourself with good people, have a healthy attitude and do the best with what you’ve got,” Zatzke said.

A school, hospital and many small businesses call Halcyon Road home. Sweeney says this project is for them.

“This project is for safety and our goal is to create a safer environment for transportation along that route,” said Sweeney.

