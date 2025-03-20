CAL FIRE conducting fire, rescue training at donated Arroyo Grande home

Firefighters were staged at an Arroyo Grande home off Corralitos Road on Wednesday, but not for an emergency.

“This is just invaluable training for the firefighters throughout San Luis Obispo County,” said Chad Fleming, Cal Fire South Coast battalion chief.

Around 20 firefighters and just as many instructors will be training every day throughout the week in Arroyo Grande, refreshing their skills for fighting structure fires.

Ric Schorer and his wife donated their home for the training with plans to rebuild.

“Training is a huge advantage for them. For the rest of the community,” Schorer said.

They say their property is in a prime spot for training.

“Now they have the opportunity to go into a live situation where you got to drive up into a rural area,” Schorer said.

“This property reflects what we see a lot in the county areas. We have a long driveway with residents at the top of a hill so that presents challenges with water supply and getting apparatus to the scene. It’s a great opportunity for us to practice in an environment we see a lot in the county,” said Ryan Grebe, CAL FIRE SLO County spokesperson.

Since 2017, CAL FIRE has had seven structures donated for fire training, where a lot takes place.

“It’s throwing ladders, pulling hoses, being able to spot the apparatus appropriately, and give a good report on conditions,” Grebe said.

While conducting the takedown of the structure fire multiple times Wednesday, crews also trained to rescue fellow firefighters.

“When we have a firefighter that goes down in a structure fire for any reason, we have to be able to get to that firefighter and extract that firefighter and so they are practicing those skills today,” Fleming said.

The training will wrap on Friday.