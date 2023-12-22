Children's Resource Network collects dozens of toys at final drive before toy distribution

Sentinel Peak Resources held its annual toy drive and barbecue on Thursday to benefit the Children's Resource Network of the Central Coast.

More than 150 people showed up at the event in Arroyo Grande with unwrapped toys to donate.

These toys, along with other toys collected over the holiday season, will be given away at the Children's Resource Network's two distribution events.

"We are happy to provide them with such amazing awesome gifts," said Lisa Ray, Children's Resource Network Founder and CEO. "It's important that we as a community come together and think on behalf of those families that don't have the funds, and that means Santa Claus needs to be able to go to all homes and be able to provide for all children."

The toy giveaways are scheduled to take place at Alvin Elementary School in Santa Maria on Friday, Dec. 22 at 9 a.m. and at Oceano Elementary School on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 10 a.m.

The giveaways are open to any family in need and no referrals or documents are required. Toys are available for all ages on a first-come, first-served basis. Children must be present.