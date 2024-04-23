City of Arroyo Grande to hold community meetings on Traffic Way Bridge Replacement Project

The City of Arroyo Grande will hold two community meetings to discuss the Traffic Way Bridge Replacement Project, giving community members a chance to learn about the project and get their questions answered.

The meetings will occur on April 24 at 6 p.m. and April 25 at 9 a.m. with both meetings taking place at the City Council Chambers on E. Branch Street.

The 228-foot-long bridge runs over Arroyo Grande Creek and city officials say it needs to be replaced due to channel erosion. The new bridge will span the entire creek without intermediate supports so that erosion issues will not arise in the future.



Traffic Way will be closed entirely during the construction of the new bridge to reduce the amount of time that the project will take.