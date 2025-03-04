City of Arroyo Grande to make streets safer with new grant funding

The City of Arroyo Grande has been awarded grant funding that officials say will be used to make local streets safer.

A total of $340,560 from the Highway Safety Improvement Program will go toward enhancing pedestrian safety and improving local infrastructure.

Funds will support improvements like new crosswalks, filling in sidewalk gaps and repairing drainage issues.

Crosswalks will also see features like curb extensions, flashing lights and additional signs on East Branch Street and Huasna Road. These updates, in particular, aim to improve pedestrian access to nearby schools and parks for residents.