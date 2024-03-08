Clark Center relaunches Arts in Education program

Arroyo Grande's Clark Center for the Performing Arts relaunched its Arts in Education program on Thursday.

The program brings in local students to watch professionals in a matinee performance.

The program came to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic that started in March 2020, but is back in full swing four years later.

For its first day back, students watched a play called "Dinosaur World Live."

"I really liked it because I really like the little T-Rex and how the egg was hatching," local second-grader Raiya Gonzalez said.

Clark Center Executive Director Dave Pier said "Dinosaur World Live" was just one of three shows that students will see in March. The other two shows include "Zephyr: A Whirlwind of Circus" presented by Cirque Mechanics, and "TaikoProject: Drums of Japan" presented by TaikoProject.

"You know, I think it's just a great opportunity for young people to come out, experience the live theater. A lot of these kids have never been in a theater before," Pier said.

To read more about these performances, click here.