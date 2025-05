Mother's Day celebrations continued in Arroyo Grande, where the Heritage House Garden hosted a Mother's Day Tea Party Sunday afternoon.

Families came dressed in their springtime best for the event, which offered guests tea, lemonade, sandwiches, scones, and desserts.

Throughout the day, families also enjoyed Mother's Day crafts and a raffle.

If you missed this year's Mother's Day Tea, you can check back for next year's date on the City of Arroyo Grande's website.