Community members honor their heritage at Annual Portuguese Celebration in Arroyo Grande

Community members came out to the Annual Portuguese Celebration in Arroyo Grande on Sunday.

Organizers say the event, also known as "Festa do Espirito Santo" is held to commemorate Queen Isabella.

The event brings together people of Portuguese descent to celebrate their heritage.

People gathered for a procession from the Arroyo Grande High School parking lot to St. Patrick's Catholic Church, where participants attended mass.

Afterward, the procession continued at the Portuguese Hall on Huasna Road with food, drinks, and an auction.

KSBY stopped by the festivities and spoke to Dennis Gularte, a cook at the event.

"It's just a great thing. There's a lot of Portuguese people in San Luis County, and Santa Barbara County, and we try to just keep our tradition going," Gularte said.