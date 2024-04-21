Community members join community walk to support Parkinson's disease research

The Parkinson's Foundation held its annual Community Walk and Family Day BBQ in Arroyo Grande Saturday.

Community members walked around Rancho Grande Park and enjoyed a chicken barbeque lunch afterward.

Organizers said nearly 90 thousand peopleget diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in the U.S. every year.

"People need to know that there are resources, and there are programs that are available, whether that be exercise, support groups, education, anything, they need to know what's out there," April Huckabey, President of the Central Coast Parkinson's Association said. "So we like to spread the word and help people get to the proper services that include doctors, physical therapists, all that stuff."

All funds raised from Saturday's event will go to support Parkinson's disease research at the Parkinson's Foundation and the Michael J. Fox Foundation.