Corridor Plan for Pier Avenue in Arroyo Grande accepting public input

The Corridor Plan is open to public input as it prepares to submit a draft for repairs on Pier Avenue in Arroyo Grande.

Currently, Pier Avenue provides access to Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area (SVRA), Pismo State Beach and nearby businesses. The plan aims to improve access for both locals and tourists further, considering infrastructure conditions, traffic, parking and other factors.

The following intersections will be included:



Pier Avenue and the Parking Lot/State Park Access

Pier Avenue and Strand Way

Pier Avenue, Lakeside Avenue, and Air Park Drive

Pier Avenue and Campground Driveway (Pismo State Beach Campground)

Pier Avenue and Norswing Drive

Pier Avenue and State Route 1

There are various ways to provide feedback on the plan. Community members can visit the project website, which includes an interactive mapping tool.

Public comments are being accepted until May 9. A final concurrence with the Vitality Advisory Council of Oceano (VACO) takes place early June, before the plan heads to the Board of Supervisors on July 8.