County acting on state recommendations after boil water notice

On Thursday San Luis Obispo County officials sent out an update to the boil water notice that impacted the Five Cities area last month.

Officials say they are enhancing safety measures for the Lopez Project water system after they detected E. coli in April.

The State Water Resources Control Board has identified key improvements needed after doing an assessment.

The county must do several things by May 30th in response to the assessment including replace corroded sampling stations, upgrade aging infrastructure, increase routine inspections .