Driver shortage leaving some Lucia Mar students without a seat on the bus

Some parents are facing unexpected hurdles even before the school bell has rung for the first time this school year.

"It's been stressful," said Desirae Felix who lives in Nipomo, more than 10 miles from her child's middle school in Arroyo Grande.

She was shocked to learn that her son, Quade, won't have a spot on the school bus this year.

"This year, there was not any kind of warning alluding to the fact that there may be some sort of shortage of the same spots," Felix said.

She isn't alone. The conversation quickly took off on social media.

"How many parents have you been speaking with that you think are in the same boat?" asked KSBY News reporter Olivia González-Britt. Felix responded that she knows of at least ten in her circle.

According to the Lucia Mar Unified School District, there is a 100-person waitlist for school bus seats, with nearly half being at Mesa Middle School.

The issue isn't the number of buses. The district’s assistant superintendent says it's the lack of drivers.

“We have been forced to reduce the number of stops that we're able to provide, the number of routes, because we are short about six bus drivers this year," said Curt Eichperger, Lucia Mar Unified School District Assistant Superintendent.

The shortage has been a nationwide issue for years. In this district, driver numbers have dropped since the pandemic. In 2019, there were nine routes, but now, they can only provide five.

“We're working diligently to find ways to get the last students bus passes that do want one," Eichperger said.

He adds that the district prioritizes transportation for special needs students and those from low-income families. After that, spots are allocated through a lottery system.

To combat the supply issue, the school district is offering incentives to encourage more people to become bus drivers.

"We do currently offer up to $2,000 signing bonus and free training for individuals interested in becoming a school bus driver. I would encourage them to visit our schools and our transportation webpage for additional information," Eichperger said.

For the 100 families waiting, Eichperger says they do have three drivers who they hope will be able to start taking on routes later this year.