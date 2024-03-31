Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityArroyo Grande

Actions

Easter egg hunt, festival draws residents to Arroyo Grande before storm arrives

Residents enjoyed what little sunshine Saturday had to offer at the 35th annual Family Egg Hunt & Festival in Arroyo Grande.
Arroyo Grande easter egg hunt.png
Josh Johnson/KSBY
Arroyo Grande easter egg hunt.png
Posted at 6:25 PM, Mar 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-30 21:25:45-04

Residents in Arroyo Grande beat the rain and enjoyed the 35th annual Family Egg Hunt & Festival on Saturday.

The event at Elm Street Park started at 10 a.m. and included a free egg hunt for all ages, a free bunny hop race and an egg-toss competition.

Don't worry: the egg hunts were divided up by age group. Each hunt lasted about 30 minutes.

KSBY spoke with one local family who told us more about their annual tradition of attending.

"This is a tradition we've had forever since [my daughter] was 1 year old," said Aubriel Ruano, an Arroyo Grande resident. "And it's just a great place that we know is always going on. And it's so family oriented. ... You got an Easter Easter Bunny. Super excited about that."

The event also had carnival games, face paintings, bounce houses and free barbecue hot dogs.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg

More News In Your Community