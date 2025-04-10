Elementary students learn 'etiquette and formality' at 3rd annual Tea Time event

Elementary school students went to class in their Sunday best on Wednesday during Valley View Adventist Academy's Tea Time event.

Arroyo Grande students enjoyed some refreshments together and also heard presentations from local professionals making a positive impact in the community.

Dental hygienist Aubrey Rice, who spoke at Wednesday's tea party, told KSBY about the purpose behind the event.

[We're] building a little bit of etiquette and formality. All the children are dressed up in suits and ties for the boys and fine dresses for the girls, just to kind of bring a more professional feeling, and also to remind how special it is to come together," Rice said.

Wednesday's gathering marked the school's 3rd annual Tea Time event.