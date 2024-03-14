F. McLintocks Arroyo Grande Saloon closes after nearly 40 years

Long-time restaurant, F. McLintocks Arroyo Grande Saloon, closed its doors Wednesday after nearly 40 years in business.

The announcement was first made Wednesday morning on the "Up + Adam" show podcast with Adam Montiel.

Jay Britton, Vice President of F. McLintocks, told KSBY that in addition to rising food costs and inflation, business at that specific location was greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Bridge Street Bridge repairs in 2020-2021, which limited access to the parking lot.

Britton adds that by closing the Arroyo Grande location, the company hopes to strengthen the two remaining locations in Shell Beach and San Luis Obispo and the other businesses it operates.

F. McLintocks also owns Frank's Famous Hot Dogs and Buffalo Pub and Grill in San Luis Obispo.

KSBY spoke with some community members who said they were sad that the Arroyo Grande restaurant is closing.

"That's really too bad. We used to eat there all the time," said Edward Peltzman, Arroyo Grande resident. "They have great ribs, great food, friendly place, but lately, it's sort of just quietly disappeared into the mist."

Robin Barnes, a business owner in the Arroyo Grande Village, said she was "bummed" to hear the news.

"It's been through my children and now my grandbaby can't go there. We love the oatmeal, we love the small-town feel," Barnes said. "McLintocks is amazing, even the karaoke at nights. Being in the Village myself, that really is a bummer."

This is not the first location the restaurant group has closed.

In 2020, the company closed its Paso Robles location, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

F. McLintocks opened its first Saloon and Dining House in Shell Beach in 1973. It later opened its San Luis Obispo location in 1975 and the Arroyo Grande Saloon in 1974.

May 1st would have been the Arroyo Grande Saloon's 40th anniversary.

Britton emphasized that even though the Arroyo Grande location is closed, F. McLintocks loves and is still a big part of the Central Coast community.

"We love this community and we will be here for another 50 years if we can," Britton said.