Families enjoy pizza and a festive afternoon at Santa's Palo Mesa Pizza Party

Santa Claus made his way down the Central Coast for a festive community event in Arroyo Grande on Sunday afternoon.

Locals flocked to the Historical Society Heritage Gardens for the annual Santa's Palo Mesa Pizza Party.

Attendees had the chance to meet Santa and enjoy what organizers call "award-winning pizza" from Palo Mesa Pizza for free.

Gaea Powell, an event coordinator, told KSBY that Sunday's event served as a way to bring the community together.

"It's just really important to hang on to traditions, like simple traditions, where it's more about, you know, connecting with people," Powell said. "So it just really gives a great opportunity for people to kind of like, turn back time to when things were a little bit more simple and really connect with our community and our neighbors."

The festive gathering was a part of Christmas in the Village— a series of holiday events and entertainment hosted in Arroyo Grande.

More information on upcoming Christmas happenings can be found on Christmas in the Village's website.