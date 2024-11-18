Families watch as kids race in Arroyo Grande's annual Turkey Trot Fun Run

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, the City of Arroyo Grande and the Arroyo Grande Lions Club celebrated early by hosting the annual Turkey Trot Fun Run on Sunday afternoon.

Kids aged 3-14 years old competed against each other by running in races at the Arroyo Grande High School track.

Organizers say first-place winners in each age category received a frozen turkey, while second and third-place winners received a frozen chicken and a frozen game hen.

“People have been racing in this event for decades. So we now have grandparents, parents, and kiddos that have participated in the event that are able to support their youth or their family members to have a fun and active day,” Sheridan Bohlken, the director of Recreation Services for the City of Arroyo Grande, said.

The Turkey Trot Fun Run has been a community tradition since 1978, according to city officials.