Fire ban goes into effect at Lopez lake for Memorial Day weekend

Lopez Lake's annual fire ban goes into effect Friday, just before thousands flock to the lake for Memorial Day Weekend.

"That's due to dry conditions, heat, when things like that," said Josh Moore, a Park Ranger at Lopez Lake. "So we're banning wood and charcoal fires in the facility, but we compromise wit the public and offer them the solution of propane BBQ pits and propane ambiance pits and fire rings."

He adds that campers should keep food and other scented items in cars, campers, or RVs to avoid attracting bears, as they expect a large number of visitors.

"If it's anything like last year, we had about 2000 vehicles come through the park," said Moore. "We have around 330-ish campsites that are going to be sold out, seven group sites. So we're looking at about 5000 customers coming in and out throughout the weekend."

According to Moore, crowds will start coming in Friday. There will be extra staff at the lake to handle all the visitors. Some are already getting a jump start, especially when it comes to making sure their boats are ready to go.

"Because of the mussel invasion, they have to do an inspection on boats," said Steve Hayer, a boater from Los Olivos. "This particular boat has some ballast tanks, so it was kind of extensive."

He said he made an appointment to get his boat inspected on Thursday, so he could come out this weekend.

Other locals said they also plan to come out here this weekend, but are packing their patience.

"It's going to be a great weekend, probably a little crowded, but that doesn't matter," said Ken Krell, a lake goer from San Luis Obispo.

"I imagine it will be crowded, but time will tell, right?" said Hayer.