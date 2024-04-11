Watch Now
Five Cities Fire Authority names new Fire Chief

Scott Hallett
Posted at 2:51 PM, Apr 11, 2024
Scott Hallett will be the new Fire Chief for the Five Cities Fire Authority (FCFA).

Hallett has more than three decades of firefighting experience on the Central Coast, most recently as Battalion Chief for Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services. Prior to Paso Robles, he worked for the Atascadero Fire Department for 27 years.

Hallett will start his new role with the Five Cities Fire Authority on April 29, taking over for Chief Stephen Lieberman who is retiring.

"I am extremely honored and excited to join the Five Cities Fire Authority and serve the residents and visitors of these great communities," Hallett said in a press release.

FCFA serves the communities of Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, and Oceano.

