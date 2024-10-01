Watch Now
Five Cities Fire Authority recognizes Fire Prevention Week with open house

In honor of Fire Prevention Week, Five Cities Fire Authority is inviting community members to an open house next week.

The open house will take place on Saturday, Oct. 12th at Fire Station One in Arroyo Grande.

Chief Hallett will kick off the open house with the “Chief’s welcome” beginning promptly at 10:00 am.

After that, the playing of the National Anthem will ensue, along with a presentation of the flag by the Arroyo Grande Police Department Honor Guard.

If weather allows, the California Highway Patrol will also fly a helicopter overhead.

The event will include a bounce house, tours of the Fire Station, and information from SLO County fire safety and emergency services.

Free food and beverages will be available for those who attend.

The event will conclude at around 1:00 p.m.

