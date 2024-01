Halcyon Road in Arroyo Grande is fully reopened after the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department completed repairs to a damaged section of the roadway.

The road had been closed at Highway 1 since December 30 when a large section of the roadway washed out.

Public Works officials say road construction crews reconstructed the downslope embankment, replaced the damaged roadway, and installed a new curb to prevent water from eroding the slope in the future.