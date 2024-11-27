How you can help grant local seniors' holiday wishes this Christmas

For the past four years, Angelita Miranda, founder of Senior Angels of the Central Coast, has organized the Senior Wish Event, collecting donations to fulfill holiday wishlists for local seniors.

"One of the wish lists was 'I want some nice shampoo and conditioner,' you know, because they were used to certain brands before," Miranda said.

Charles Rector, a resident at the Arroyo Grande Care Center, has received gifts from Senior Angels of the Central Coast in the past. This year, he’s hoping for art supplies to keep his passion for painting alive.

“It's kind of like a morale builder, you know. I don't have to really rely on anybody," Rector said. "I can keep myself entertained."

Its simple items like blankets, sweaters, and moisturizing creams that are at the top of many wish lists, but their impact is huge.

“You get a few tears, you know, they're so happy," Rector said. "You get to their hearts and their families that they don't have.”

Miranda gets emotional every time the holiday season comes around.

“I have to thank the community and everybody that helps me because I couldn't do it alone,” Miranda said.

Rector is looking forward to the holiday cheer the program brings.

“We have one goal to be happy at the holidays," Rector said.

With hopes to serve more than 500 seniors this year, the countdown is on to December 14, the final day to drop off donations.

If you'd like to donate to local seniors this holiday season, here’s how you can help —

