Installation of a temporary bridge for Cecchetti Road denied

In 2023, storm damage resulted in the closure of Cecchetti Road at the low-water seasonal crossing over Arroyo Grande Creek. It has remained closed ever since.

Last month, Cecchetti Road neighbors and San Luis Obispo County District 4 Supervisor Jimmy Paulding met to discuss concerns over the road's closure.

"We had a great showing," said resident Gale Molinari. "There were many people in the community that were concerned. I think the most significant concerns had to do with safety."

George Cecchetti, whose family the road was named after some 40 years ago, also attended the meeting to better understand the concerns.

“I just wanted to hear what the people on the other side were going to say and what they were going to come up with for a fix on the road," Cecchetti said.

For Cecchetti, the closure hasn't had a big impact due to the location of his property, but for residents on the other side of the closure, like Molinari, getting in and out of the neighborhood has resulted in a detour.

"It will take an extra five minutes or so for them to have to go back to the Huasna Bridge and then come around," Molinari said. "And depending on the emergency, five minutes can mean the difference between life and death.”

Supervisor Paulding’s meeting with neighbors motivated him to bring the topic of a temporary bridge to the County Board of Supervisors.

In an email to residents, he explained that installing a temporary bridge would cost about $400,000 and require removal before the rainy season, with a lengthy design, bid, and permitting process delaying its installation. Only one colleague supported his proposal, leaving it unapproved.

Paulding did get support to revisit the issue in a few months, but he says he’s not optimistic. Even if it is approved, the earliest a temporary bridge could be installed is spring 2025.

San Luis Obispo County Public Works says FEMA funding and environmental permitting for a permanent bridge replacement are still pending. The initial permitting approval for design needs is expected by the end of the year.

“I just don't know," Molinari said. "I don't know what our other options are.”

Paulding says he will meet with the Emergency Services Director to discuss safety plans while Cecchetti Road is closed and will ensure Talley Farms' gates are open for emergency evacuation.

Paulding also says he’ll continue to push Public Works staff to make sure that the permitting and design process for the permanent bridge replacement project is being fast-tracked.