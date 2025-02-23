Kids get the chance to 'Meet the Machines' at annual event in Arroyo Grande

Some Central Coast employees and their vehicles received recognition on Saturday at the City of Arroyo Grande's 4th annual Meet the Machines event.

Kids got the chance to explore several different vehicles that keep the city running smoothly, including fire trucks, excavators, police patrol cars, garbage trucks, and school buses.

They also enjoyed goody bags, a raffle, food trucks, and activities.

Organizers say the annual event not only celebrates Arroyo Grande's hardworking people and vehicles— it also allows families to build meaningful connections with the organizations that serve them.

Chelsea Hardy, a mom who took her kids to the event on Saturday, says her daughter loved the displays.

"She's two now, so really into tractors and trucks and all that stuff," Hardy said. "It's a beautiful day after the rain, and so I'm just stoked to be outside."

You can find more events like this one on the City of Arroyo Grande's website.