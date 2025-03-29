Local nonprofit pediatric dental center hosting plant sale Saturday

A local nonprofit pediatric dental center is gearing up for a big sale Saturday.

Tolosa Children's Dental Center is hosting what it calls a giant plant sale tomorrow in Arroyo Grande. Organizers said all plants will be between 50% to 80% off and that visitors can expect to see over 600 plants available.

"We are so fortunate to have been the recipient of Diamond Orange, the international flower plant grower and beautiful Center of Effort [Winery]," said Alexandra Chamberlain, the executive director of the dental center. "And one day only, they allow us to sell all of the plants that are from their trade show at a deep, deep discount."

Orgaziners said the event runs from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at the Center of Effort Winery in Arroyo Grande.

Tolosa Children's Dental Center has been providing dental care for underserved and underinsured children in the county for over 20 years.

General admission is free.

"You do not want to miss this opportunity to spring into spring with the amazing flowers that are here," Chamberlain continued.