Local nonprofit unveils mobile health care clinic to provide services to underserved

The mobile clinic will provide confidential sexual and reproductive health care services across the county.
Posted at 8:04 PM, Apr 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-13 23:04:20-04

CAPSLO's The Center for Health and Prevention officially welcomed a mobile health care clinic on Saturday to its umbrella of services.

The so-called Health Care on Wheels mobile clinic will provide quality, compassionate and confidential sexual and reproductive health care services across the county, organization members said.

"Folks who are historically underserved, low-income unhoused folks that are struggling to access services," Kayla Wilburn, CAPSLO's clinic director, said of whom the clinic will primarily provide services. "We want to make sure that they have the ability to get care. And so it's based on family size and income."

The Center for Health and Prevention is known colloquially as The Center.

The unveiling event included an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, tours of the mobile clinic, a community resource fair, and a free lunch.

The mobile clinic will be deployed to locations where people face economic, geographic or other systemic barriers to quality sexual and reproductive services. Services will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The clinic was made possible through a grant from the San Luis Obispo County Office of Public Health.

