Local students to present live production of 'Disney's Frozen Jr.'

A live production of "Disney's Frozen Jr." is coming to Arroyo Grande this weekend.

The cast is made up of more than 40 students from Coastal Christian School.

The hour-long musical is based on the 2013 Disney film "Frozen," as well as the 2018 Broadway adaptation.

KSBY News stopped by one of the cast's final rehearsals leading up to their big performance and got a sneak peek from Addie Talleur, the 11-year-old actress playing "young Elsa."

"I love singing and there's a lot of solos and like first there's 'Sun Shine On' and it's like my mom is telling me not to use my powers, but then Anna's like, why? And then she sings, 'Sun shine on, let our hearts be wild,' and that's what the scene is called, 'Let the Sun Shine On,'" she explained.

The show takes place Saturday, May 3 and Sunday, May 4, at the Clark Center for the Performing Arts.

