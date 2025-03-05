Local U10 soccer team goes undefeated, sets sights on western championships

A local all-star girls soccer team is preparing to go to Southern California to compete for a regional championship.

They're called the Twisted Sisters and are an under-10 team competing out of the Five Cities area.

After winning six tournaments locally, an area tournament on the Central Coast, and a competition out in Bakersfield, the Twisted Sisters are moving on to the Western States Championships in Corona on March 15 and 16.

"They came out of the first tournament just on fire and they just haven't stopped," said Mike Busby, the team's head coach. "It's been really, really, really impressive."

A grandparent of a child on the team said they have racked up 136 goals and have only allowed four across 40 wins — 36 of those have been shutouts.

Busby said the roster features many different weapons instead of just one key player.

The American Youth Soccer Organization Western States Championships will feature the top four teams on the West Coast, Busby said. The team also plans on playing in a national tournament later in July.

"I knew we had a chance to be a great team," Busby said. "We kind of filled in some holes and other girls had moved on and they turned out great — the ones we brought up. They're the rock stars, too. It's been really fun."

As for the team's name that resembles that of the iconic '70s and '80s heavy-metal band? "They came up with that themselves," Busby said. "But it's totally true."