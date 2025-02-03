Longtime SLO resident celebrates 90th birthday at the pickleball court

A local woman turned 90 years old on Saturday, and her friends and family brought the birthday celebrations to the pickleball court.

Mary Neal has been a resident of San Luis Obispo since 1952.

As an avid pickleball player, she says her 90th birthday does not deter her from the sport.

She spends two days a week playing pickleball at Soto Park in Arroyo Grande, which is where her loved ones organized a birthday party for her on Sunday morning.

KSBY asked Neal about her secret to staying so fit at 90 years old.

"I just think working out is really a big part of it. I go to work out four days a week, then I come to pickleball on Saturday and Sunday," Neal said. "It keeps you limber. It's great. It's competitive. It's fun. Everybody's nice. If you lose, it's okay."

Neal also attributes her longevity to the positive mood that pickeball puts her in.

"I feel so good when I leave here," she said.

The 90-year-old hopes that San Luis Obispo County will soon implement additional pickleball courts for her and her peers to enjoy.