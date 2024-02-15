Lopez Drive Bridge is getting an upgrade. Here's why:

The Lopez Drive Bridge in Arroyo Grande is getting an upgrade.

Officials from the county's public works department said the county inspected some of its bridges for seismic stability over a decade ago. That was when officials found the Lopez Drive Bridge vulnerable to a collapse if an earthquake struck.

Public works crews are now doing a seismic retrofit on the bridge, which would include removing the existing piers and replacing them with a new set of piers.

"In the last 60 years (since the bridge was built), we've come to understand earthquakes and their effect on structures a lot more," Aaron Hope, San Luis Obispo County Bridge Program manager, said. "And what we found is that the soils underneath the existing piers are not stable during an earthquake. They can liquefy, essentially turn to jelly, and that will cause the bridge to collapse.”

The County originally planned to start construction last year when the lake was dry. But due to the unprecedented rain last year, Hope said they now need to build a trestle on the bridge before building the project over the water.

Officials said the $9.2 million project was mostly funded by the Federal Highway Bridge Program and is expected to be complete in August 2024.

During the construction, county officials said at least one lane of traffic will be open at all times along Lopez Drive.

Click here for more information about the retrofit project.