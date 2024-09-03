Lopez Lake more quiet for some visitors this Labor Day: 'Not super packed'

KSBY spent the afternoon at Lopez Lake, where lake-goers said it wasn't as busy today as they had expected.

"This is probably the least busy I've seen it for Labor Day Weekend," Shannon Colby said.

Colby has been camping at Lopez Lake on Labor Day weekend for her whole life.

"Normally you can't have any, there's nothing, no parking, nowhere to sit," said Colby. "It's been pretty vacant out here."

KSBY spent the day talking to other people visiting the lake. Many said it was less busy than they expected it to be.

"It's not super packed at all," said one visitor.

"We found a quiet little cove, it was perfect," said a lake-goer.

"This is kind of a slower weekend, especially for today," said one fisherman.

Rick Mendoza has been the dock manager for three years, and he said that yesterday was when the marina saw the most visitors.

"We had people on the dance floor. We had live music. We had people having a great time," said Mendoza. "Our bar was going crazy, our kitchen our food was going crazy. They love the atmosphere around here. We're hoping that next Labor Day will be even bigger."

"We had some floaties, we went stand-up paddle boarding, we fished a little bit, and took the dog out for the first experience out on the lake," said another lake-goer there with his family.

The marina has boat rentals, and other options to make the holiday weekend memorable.

Most of the people I spoke to today were only out at the lake for the day, but for those who camped over the weekend, their campsite was missing one thing... a fire.

Currently, the county is not allowing any fire at the lake, except for propane.

"We get some pretty high winds in this location, so when it gets dry, the weeds are getting brittle, it'll spread like crazy," said Mendoza.

"We barbecue with oak, and out here we used to be able to and now we can't. So we have to barbecue with propane and it's a little different flavor, but I mean you still get to eat a hot meal," said Colby.

While the holiday weekend has come to an end, employees at the marina store said they are planning other activities to bring people out here year-round.