Lopez Lake spills for 2nd time in over 25 years

Arroyo Grande's Lopez Lake began spilling Thursday after a series of storms moved through.

This is only the second time in more than a quarter of a century that the lake has been full and water has flowed down the spillway.

The last time was March of 2023, but the spillway itself had been dry for the 25 previous years.

Once the lake is full, all of the water that flows in flows out into the Arroyo Grande Creek. In most years, the lake itself can absorb the runoff from the surrounding hills.

Besides the slightly increased risk of flooding downstream, the full lake is good news for Central Coast residents.

The reservoir supplies drinking water for Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Oceano, Pismo Beach, Shell Beach, and Avila Beach.