Lopez Lake welcomes boaters with one essential rule: inspection

The weather is warming up, and many people are making their way to Lopez Lake.

As more boaters are expected at this San Luis Obispo County park due to high water levels, steps are being taken to protect the lake's ecosystem.

“If we get the mussels in the lake, currently, there are no ways to get rid of them. So if we have them, then they're just here in the lake, and we have to just manage it that way,” said Park Ranger Miles Tuinstra.

Tuinstra is referring to quagga or zebra mussels, often called "mussel dogs," which hitch rides on boats, causing damage to the lake's environment and water equipment.

“When the muscles are in their larva state, they are microscopic," Tuinstra said. "So that's why we consider any boat with standing water coming in to be infected.”

Inspections take place year-round.

“We typically just start from front to back on the boat. We start by looking at the whole of the boat. When the muscles first start to attach to the boat, the boat hull can kind of feel like sandpaper,” Tuinstra said.

Once inspected, a red band signals clearance — a quick process taking just minutes, but vital for the lake.

“To get it inspected... no, it was pretty quick,“ said Fred Pasion, Grover Beach resident.

“It's pretty quick. Takes about five minutes the most," said John Wrona of Atascadero.

Rangers say boaters should take the following steps:



Inspect all exposed surfaces

Drain all water and dry all areas

Empty and dry any buckets, toys, skis, and boating equipment in contact with the water

And a reminder that if you've been on mussel-infested waters within the last 30 days, you will not be permitted to launch

Taking these steps streamlines inspections and maximizes time on the water.

“That couple of minutes can save them the drive out and then being denied,” Tuinstra said.

Lopez Lake adventurists like Pasion, tell me they’re happy to see the staff keeping the lake a safe place for all.

“I think they're, you know, they're doing a good job trying to keep the environment as, you know, nice as possible," he said.

