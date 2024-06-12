Man arrested in Arroyo Grande for stealing a Tesla. Police had some remote help

An allegedly drunk man was arrested Tuesday in Arroyo Grande for vehicle theft and public intoxication — and police had some remote help from a dealership representative miles away.

Police said around 12:13 p.m. Tuesday, they responded to a report of a man yelling at a passerby from his vehicle in the 1100 block of West Branch Street in Arroyo Grande.

When officers arrived, they found 53-year-old David Camp of Pleasanton occupying the vehicle — described as a Tesla stolen from a dealership "out of the area" — and displaying signs of alcohol intoxication.

Camp refused to exit the vehicle.

Police said they then contacted the Tesla dealership representative who unlocked the vehicle remotely. Officers opened the door and arrested Camp without incident.

Police did not specify what dealership the Tesla was stolen from or when it was stolen. The department did not immediately return a call requesting that information.

The closest Tesla dealership is in San Luis Obispo.

Camp, the man arrested, is from Pleasanton in northern California. A Tesla dealership is located in nearby Dublin. Nearly a dozen other Tesla dealerships are in the Bay Area.

Camp was arrested for vehicle theft, resisting arrest and public intoxication.