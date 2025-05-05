May Day in the Village brings folk dancing and festivities to Arroyo Grande

On Sunday afternoon, Portuguese Hall in Arroyo Grande came alive with dances and festivities during the Folk Dance Federation's May Day in the Village event.

Attendees enjoyed live music, watched performances, and learned traditional folk dances from Croatian and Northern Macedonian instructors throughout the day.

Sunday's celebration ended with a maypole dance to commemorate the coming of spring.

Margaret Lang, an organizer of the event, said she hopes the gathering will inspire local youth.

“What we're hoping to do here today is introduce folk dance to kind of a new generation of young people, and also people who just aren't familiar with it," Lang said. "It's such a beautiful way to [...] tick all the boxes.”

Sunday's event marked the last day of the annual 2025 Statewide Folk Dance Festival in Arroyo Grande, which lasted throughout this weekend.