Nation's first all-female mariachi band visited Central Coast community Friday

A unique event was on display in Arroyo Grande on Friday night.

Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles, described as the nation's first all-female mariachi band, played at the Clark Center for Performing Arts.

The show began at 7:30 p.m. and was approximately two hours and 20 minutes. Tickets ranged from $25-$60.

The group was established in 1994 and has paved the way for other all-female groups to follow, bringing sensitivity, beauty, warmth, and vivacious spirit to the historic art of mariachi, according to the group's website.

Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles has since recorded three albums and shared the spotlight with world-renowned musicians and celebrities. One notable career highlight for the group was performing at the White House for President Barack Obama's Cinco de Mayo celebration, according to its website.

The group will play in Livermore on Saturday, May 4 and Modesto on Tuesday, May 7.