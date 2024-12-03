New hotel and car wash could be coming to Arroyo Grande soon

Neighbors and other businesses in the Arroyo Grande area have mixed feelings about plans for a new car wash and boutique hotel.

The project would be built on about an acre-and-a-half of vacant land at the corner of North Halcyon Road and El Camino Real.

It includes a hotel with 22 rooms, a swimming pool, and 24 parking spaces.

The proposal also includes an automated drive-through car wash that would be separate from the hotel but operating on the property.

“If it brings in good people to come to tour the area and visit, I'm okay with that,” said Chris Johnson, Associate Pastor at the nearby Berean Bible Church.

While some people think the project could benefit the city, the owner of Bob’s Car Wash, just down the street from this proposal, is not thrilled about the competition.

“Pismo Beach has now approved a cruise-through car wash less than a mile away from our location. I just don't see how we need two more car washes,” he said at a recent Planning Commission meeting.

Project applicant Hamish Marshall says the express car wash will be leased to Sun Day Carwash.

“We’re the largest car wash company in the county and we are aware of what's here and what's not here and what we provide is very different from other car washes in the county,” Marshall said.

Courtesy notices were mailed to property owners within 300 feet of the project site.

Lori Hunstad has lived on nearby Faeh St. for 30 years and while she says she is overall happy with the proposal, she has concerns about the hotel's 24 parking spots.

“I'm worried about the parking. I know it’s plenty when you combine the car wash parking spots, but oftentimes there is more than one car per room and where are people going to park? At Faeh Street,” Hunstad said.

The Arroyo Grande Planning Commission ultimately approved the project.

Marshall says they are still looking for a company to operate the hotel.

“We have a couple of interested parties but I just don't have a guarantee,” he said.

The Planning Commission says there is no timeline for when construction would begin.

