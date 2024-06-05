New SUN Bucks program aims to feed California families through the summer

SUN Bucks, also known as Summer-EBT, is a new benefit many California families will soon be able to utilize.

“Essentially, it's free money for groceries," said Maritza Perez, Health Education Specialist for San Luis Obispo County Public Health.

The program will help families with children who qualify for free or reduced-price school meals or who receive CalFresh, CalWORKs, or Medi-Cal.

District officials tell me more than 5,000 students are eligible within the Lucia Mar Unified School District.

In San Luis Obispo County, Public Health is encouraging those who qualify to visit certain farmers markets which will offer up to a $20 match for anyone using SUN Bucks or another EBT card to buy their groceries.

“You can use this new program, Sun Bucks, at farmer's markets and get healthy food on your plate and also support local farmers," Perez said. "So it's a win-win for your family and also your local farmers.“

I spoke with some farm stand owners at Wednesday’s Arroyo Grande Farmers' Market, who say it’s been a slow year for business.

“Most of the years past, I feel like [we] sold more than we did now," said Norma Romero of Bautista Farms.

“So far, business has been up and down," added Freddy Andres of Three Brothers Farm.

The program supports local farmers like Romero who says visiting the farmers’ market is also a great chance for parents to encourage healthy diets.

“I see a lot of people coming with their kids, and then they get like snap peas and then they like carrots," Romero said. "And most of the times you don't really see it out there because like the grocery stores have like candies and they want candies instead of like strawberries or peas.”

Regular shoppers like Ren Jolly say they prefer shopping at farmers’ markets.

“I can't tell you how many people I've gotten to go to farmers [markets] and just taste the difference," Jolly said. "There's this stigma that farmers market costs more and it doesn't. I spend less at farmers' markets.”

Qualified families will receive $120 in SUN Bucks per child while school is out for the summer.

“We just really want to make sure that families don't throw away this great new program that's going to save them money this summer," Perez explained.

Families with children ages 0-22 who qualify for free or reduced-price meals but do not get CalFresh, Medi-Cal, or CalWORKs benefits can apply for SUN Bucks by completing a school meal application or Alternative Income Form before August 31, 2024. For more on the benefits click here.