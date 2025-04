Old Oak Park Road will be closed to drivers in Arroyo Grande as crews work on a culvert replacement.

Today and tomorrow, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., San Luis Obispo County Public Works will be out just north of the intersection with Noyes Road. The culvert is one of over nearly 5,000 across San Luis Obispo County.

Detours will be provided for access to local residents. Travelers are advised to adjust commutes for the closure.