Parade, baking contest, and fall festivities at Arroyo Grande Valley Harvest Festival

Locals celebrated community and the fall season at the 85th annual Arroyo Grande Valley Harvest Festival on Friday and Saturday.

Organizers describe it as a "local favorite event" that featured a parade, live entertainment, scarecrow and baking contests, a baby race, a beard-growing competition, and more. The 2024 festival theme was "Where Community Grows."

Grover Beach resident Gary Haas told KSBY that his favorite part of the event is seeing the local community participate.

"I like it because there's a lot of local people. We run into people we know, a lot of friends, a lot of activities in this area," Hass said.

Organizers say the festival couldn't have happened for over 80 years without the help of local volunteers.

To find out how you can help out at next year's event, you can visit the festival's website.