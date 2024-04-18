Popular pizza spot in Arroyo Grande raises funds for local animal non-profits

Klondike Pizza in Arroyo Grande raised money for two animal non-profits on the Central Coast.

The popular pizza restaurant raised more than $10,000. The funds went to the Nipomo non-profit Animals in Need Fund and to the Santa Barbara Humane Society.

"These rescues are full of dear that need homes. And our money helps to take care of them, helps with spaying and neutering surgeries. Some animals are found in such bad condition that it takes a lot of money for the medical help," said Klondike co-owner, Pamela Dennis.

A check presentation took place Thursday at the Arroyo Grande location. To learn more about Klondike Pizza, click here.