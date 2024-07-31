Rancho Burro expanding Arroyo Grande donkey sanctuary

In 2016, Carlen Eckford decided to turn her home off Tiffany Ranch Road in Arroyo Grande into a sanctuary, dedicated to offering a loving home to rescued donkeys.

“They just want to know they're going to be okay," Eckford said. "That's the bottom line with them.”

As curious and tranquil as the donkeys may seem, some have serious health problems.

Nancy DeRuchie is one of 10 volunteers at the non-profit. “Once you get out here, oh my God, you just fall in love with them," DeRuchie said.

Over the years, they've lost donkeys to medical complications, but more in need keep coming. Eckford says their 10-acre property isn't enough for the 13 donkeys they currently have.

"They need to run," Eckford said. "They need to run and be donkeys.”

They are now in the process of moving to a nearby location by the end of September and although Eckford's new home will be smaller, the property will offer a much bigger space for the donkeys and other animals.

“This area is a higher fire risk area. When there are evacuations of animals, really of any kind, we have the space to take in animals that are evacuated," Eckford says.

With the new location, they hope to get more volunteers, as more work will be needed to fully rehabilitate the animals.

“I think anyone who has time, it's just very rewarding to come out and do this," DeRuchie said. "You can’t really have a bad day when you come out here."

