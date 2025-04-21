Road closure at entrance of Arroyo Grande High to impact traffic this week

A portion of Fair Oaks Avenue in Arroyo Grande will be closed to traffic starting Monday as crews install a new traffic circle at the entrance of Arroyo Grande High School.

According to the City of Arroyo Grande, the section of the road between California Street and Valley Road will be closed from April 21 to April 25.

Officials say detours will be in place along the high school's surrounding streets this week.

City of Arroyo Grande Detours will be in place this week as a traffic circle installation project will close off a portion of Fair Oaks Avenue in front of Arroyo Grande High School.

The new traffic circle project reportedly aims to enhance safety and improve traffic flow for students, staff, and the surrounding community.

Currently, vehicles exiting the high school parking lot cannot legally or safely make a left turn onto Fair Oaks Avenue.

Officials say the addition of a traffic circle will serve as a traffic-calming measure while allowing drivers to safely turn westbound onto Fair Oaks Avenue.

This improvement is reportedly part of the city’s broader efforts to manage traffic flow in anticipation of the upcoming Traffic Way Bridge Replacement Project starting in May.

“The installation of this traffic circle is an important step in supporting our goal of making the Traffic Way Bridge Replacement Project as smooth as possible for residents, students, and commuters,” said Shannon Sweeney, the city engineer, in a press release.

City representatives advise residents and commuters to plan ahead and use alternative routes during this week's closure.