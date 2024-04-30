Road work underway in multiple areas of Arroyo Grande

A road maintenance project that aims to improve various streets throughout Arroyo Grande is underway.

According to the city, the slurry sealing work is a cost-effective method to seal small cracks, restore flexibility, and improve skid resistance. This process also protects the pavement from further deterioration.

Road work began last week in areas like Berry Gardens and along Highway 101, as outlined in a map posted on the city's website. This week, the maintenance will continue on the highway and also move to the Village of Arroyo Grande.

To help manage traffic, "No Parking" signs have been installed on streets where work will be conducted with dates and times clearly marked. The city plans to complete the project by May 10.