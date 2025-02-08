School district partners with SmartSocial to educate parents about online safety

From preventing bullying to identifying potential predators, the Lucia Mar Unified School District is working with the online company SmartSocial to educate parents about online safety.

Hillery Dixon is looking to establish cell phone rules for her two teenagers.

“What the rules will be on school nights, what kinds of places my kids are okay to go to online, and what we have agreed on as a family that is not appropriate,” Dixon said.

She is also the Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum for the Lucia Mar Unified School District.

“Ensuring our students are using digital tools, especially cell phones and computers appropriately are something both parents and schools deal with daily,” Dixon said.

Last year, Lucia Mar began partnering with the SmartSocial team.

The website provides online guidance for parents to better understand new technologies and safety for their kids.

Lucia Mar is one of 29 school districts throughout the state providing parents with cell phone safety instruction through the website.

“My husband and I have used some of the tools to help have conversations with our kids,” Dixon said.

The program is made available to parents and families through their schools.

“I’ve been able to share with other parent friends but within the district, many counselors and administrators have reported great feedback in engaging with families whose students are struggling with appropriate use at school,” Dixon said.

Josh Ochs is the founder of Smart Social.

“Giving your kid a phone is a lot like giving them keys to a car. You don't wait until they're 16 and say hey, just go run free. No, you talk with them about the dangers of the vehicle way before they're 16,” Ochs said.

The SmartSocial website explains the dangers of apps with hidden features, helps parents generate dialogue starters, and more.

“Some parents say, but my kids have a right to privacy, or I'm afraid to bring these up, so we give them real dialogue starters," Ochs said. "Don't tell your kids what to do, but rather ask them questions, make them experts on this tool, and have them teach you.”

